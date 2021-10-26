Editor: We’ve all heard the old saying there is always two sides to every story and the truth lies somewhere in between.
I have been in the middle of what some may call a political scandal. Don’t worry, I’m OK.
Question: Why would one of the original owners of Cabernet & Canvas and the Lake Havasu Songwriters Festival try and destroy a Creative Networking group? One major part of the Songwriters Festival was marketing and engaging people.
After donating thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours with the intention of saving music and art programs in local schools, I clearly wanted this young group of entrepreneurs to succeed.
Branding is a very important part of a new start up and silly me tried to give some advice.
Between the media and a handful of misinformed people this topic got a little out of control. So I’m publicly saying to support this creative group, they are doing awesome stuff. I give them credit for fighting hard for the name, which shows how completely united they are.
Cheers to the new Nomadic building on McCulloch and soon a new downtown gathering spot in the park next door.
It’s a Proven Fact: Communities who engage in music and art thrive above the rest. Wait, I was preaching this statement 10 years ago. If you ever have questions contact me at Nancy@artslakehavasu.com.
Time to save the multi-family complexes from a massive water and sewer increase. Wish me luck on that one!
Nancy Campbell
Lake Havasu City
