Editor: The U.S. is more than 3 million homes short.
The root of the problem goes back to the housing bubble collapse in 2008.
First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors, because it was the worst housing market crash since the Great Depression.
The HELOCs didn’t help and we are promoting them once again!
Many homebuilders went out of business, tradesman found other work and got retrained for new jobs the workforce was decimated. A few years later, as Americans started buying more homes again, building stayed below normal. That slump in building continued for more than a decade. Meanwhile, the largest generation, the millennials, started buying homes.
A little history.. The Campbell Family bought the asphalt plant because it too was leaving town; we took one for the team. The same young group would never sit on a paver sweating like heck for the satisfaction of what is good for our city, but my soon to be 60 year old husband does it with pride.
What I notice now in the new staff/employees questions, “how much PTO do I get or what are you going to do for me”.
So, the people blaming and criticizing me on City Council and demanding I fix this mess,
here is a thought, Not My Fault and close the Borders unless they are willing to work!
It is obvious, too much stimulus creates lackluster results..
The next person to get on Facebook and blame me, on city council, I request you private message or email Campbelln@lhcaz.gov and let’s have a civil discussion on how we can fix this mess..
High Density Housing IS NOT the answer, only the demise of a great city. I love this city and I hate what is happening please get out and vote I need your help
Nancy Campbell
Lake Havasu City
