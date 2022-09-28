Editor: As a current City Council member, where I sit in a bipartisan position, I truly listen and worry about all the citizens of the Lake Havasu City.
I’m constantly challenged with the current water shortages, with possible conversations of moratoriums, I only have one solution, close the border and send illegals home. As I have concerns about the high inflation rates putting hardship upon all our citizens, I only have one solution: Close the border and send illegal immigrants home.
As I’m taxed with the overwhelming concern for the lack of housing, with Californians fleeing to Arizona, I only have one solution: Close the border and send illegal immigrants home.
As I worry continuously for the children, the drug crisis and the horrible fentanyl deaths, I only have one solution: close the border and send illegal immigrants home.
When I hear the challenges put on our teachers including languages gaps and oversize classrooms, I only have one solution, close the borders and send the illegals home.
When I worry about food shortages and high gas prices, I only have one solution: close the border and send illegal immigrants home.
When crime rates continues to climb and morepolice are needed, putting added strains on our court system and jails, I only have one solution: close the border and send illegal immigrants home.
When local issues are no longer bipartisan and I’m asking the citizens to vote Republican, it is because the Republican administration did a far better job with the boarder.
I will not allow housing moratoriums, putting large demands on our tax paying citizens for water conservation and more.
I will not stand for regulating and treating the citizens of Lake Havasu city with problems that can clearly be improved with strong, secure, boarders.
We have no other choice, Vote Republican.
