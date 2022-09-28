Editor: As a current City Council member, where I sit in a bipartisan position, I truly listen and worry about all the citizens of the Lake Havasu City.

I’m constantly challenged with the current water shortages, with possible conversations of moratoriums, I only have one solution, close the border and send illegals home. As I have concerns about the high inflation rates putting hardship upon all our citizens, I only have one solution: Close the border and send illegal immigrants home.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.