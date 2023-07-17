Editor: There are laughs In the Havasu newspaper that aren’t always on the “Just for Fun” page. Check Today’s News-Herald’s “Marketplace,” Friday, July 14th. The article is titled, “Hollywood actors joined screen writers in historic industry - stopping strike.” Here we have the far-left giants squaring off against each other! The Federation of Television and Radio Artists union leadership broke off talks and voted for work stoppage hours after their contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers expired. These employers represent Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and others. Soon there will just be far-leftist to fight far-leftists.
Nancy Echeverria
(0) comments
