Editor: I live in a government subsidized community within Havasu. Corporate/government policies determine the beauty I see from my bedroom window.
No, really! I have not one shrub to see close up, there are three sprinkler heads buried (witnessed by me) right in front of my window. The property below me has(had) a beautiful bougainvillea bush that I have found a wonderful sight of color and magic, amongst the tan/pale green landscape to the airport, in my four years here.
Now obscured by a native bush on easement property no one wants to remove, it’s dead!
I caught the current resident of the bougainvillea and asked if they planned to water it or remove it.
Her reply, “we are renters”.
My question, as I look out my window, would be, “who is looking to look out for those who come after me? Planting and nurturing for them when they sit in my window? You know not who sees your love, they do.
The place we moved here from, a duplex on Kiowa, also had one and just let it die, became a vacation rental and who cares about landscape beauty… Is the only color to be found in backyards and billboards?
Please be mindful owners in the community.
