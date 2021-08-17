Editor: I am pleased to see people in general speaking out regarding government -vs- public mandates. We all have a right to walk around town, proud and honest to our selves. Not all of us follow those funny flags or agree with government options, that is a very good thing. No one is right all the time. From my perspective, follow your heart. If you don’t want your kids to get sick in school, supply the tools they need to protect themselves, same for your parents/grandparents. What you choose for your body is your business, not your right to infringe that on me or anyone else. If the establishment has a sign on the door, “mask required to enter”, comply or move on. Their choice, not yours. If your mandates don’t allow but your heart speaks louder, comply with your heart, it is knowing more than they. To all, trust yourself in the moment and put on a mask if appropriate and/or don’t if it doesn’t feel right. Just sayin’
Nancy Holtzen
Lake Havasu City
