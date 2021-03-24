Editor: This is an open letter to Suddenlink stock holders:
As a faithful, reliable, dependable customer of yours, I would like to request a hearing on your properties. Please, take one of your payments and invest it back into the company so that we have the means to accomplish the delivery of your services, namely internet.
I am an internet only customer, high-speed, so it’s not cheap. I have been mostly satisfied with the services delivered to me … until recently. After four service appointments, the techs have all reported that the service issue with my home is in the pole and will require SL maintenance to handle all! Four weeks later, still the same issues. We have no other option for high-speed internet in our area, someone took care of that! And yet, you do not serve. You only give us off-continent customer service, people who cannot help.
Please! Put some of your money whgere you say your service is and shut people like me up. I used to love you, help me get back to that relationship, please.
Nancy Holtzen
Lake Havasu City
Absolutely the worst internet and cable service in the nation - and it's not just here. Everywhere Suddenlink operates customer complaints about rotten service appear. And of course that $20 rate hike is really a slap in the face to every customer.
