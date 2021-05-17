Editor: Curious. I would like to pose a question to current and past presidents for their opinion on SkyNet. They know more than regular folk and have a better understanding of what it takes to control a country/world. Should we be concerned that worldwide internet is an infringement on our privacy? Is there any governing over this?
Nancy Holtzen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Skynet went online at 5:18 pm Eastern Time on July 25th, 2004 . Upon connection to the secure military network, Skynet spread itself further, locking out human operated systems, and quickly took control of every weapon system that it came into contact with. Only then did its creators realize that the virus was Skynet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.