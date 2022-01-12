Editor: This is in response to Holly Dove’s letter to the editor. Holly had a few quite good points to make. First, that Republicans will reclaim their legitimate hold on their party. We sure will! All Republicans out there, please vote! This is one of the most important elections coming up to bring America back to being great again.
Another wonder point Ms. Dove had was that the Republican conservative voice is needed to be heard as an equal voice in government. Arizona does have decent Republicans.
In under a year, this Democratic president has been systematically destroying our once great country. By voting Republican we will show how we never wanted the Marxist left ways that are being shoved down our throats. We are a Republic, and we need to stand up and stop the-left leaning agenda that is destroying our once great country.
Nancy Travaglio
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.