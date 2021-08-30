Editor: This is in response to KL Wendel’s letter to the editor in Thursday’s newspaper.
I am 100% in agreement to your letter. You did leave out one important point, a sad one.
Our President started to pull our military out of Afghanistan, without even considering our American citizens and the Afghanistan people who have helped us.
Who in their right mind would pull our military out of Afghanistan, without first pulling out our citizens?
Well, maybe he isn’t in his right mind. Actually, neither was his wife for allowing him to run for president, all the while knowing he wasn’t in his right mind. Who really believes that President Biden won by a overwhelming amount of votes, sitting in his basement, never going out on the campaign trail? He will go down in history as the worst President ever, and the most illegitimate President.
I sure miss the mean tweets, I actually welcome them.
Nancy Travaglio
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.