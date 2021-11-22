Editor: Arizona is in the midst of a housing crisis.
Everyday Arizonans are struggling to pay rent, and issues surrounding housing are further exacerbated for Arizonans facing poverty.
Congress is currently at a critical juncture in a trillion-dollar bill that will offer invaluable support for Arizonans facing housing insecurity.
The upcoming Build Back Better bill will extend the new Child Tax Credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year, and provides much needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent.
It also includes funding to manufacture more covid-19 vaccine for people around the world.
And the plan is paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay a fairer share of taxes.
This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind. It must be passed.
When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge our members of Congress to vote YES.
Nathan Young
Phoenix
