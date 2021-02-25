Editor: While watching the City Council meeting live on Feb. 9, I have to say I was shocked by comments made by Terrence Concannon, Go Lake Havasu’s President/CEO. He stated that in three years we would be in a major recession, possibly a depression and he reiterated that fact. It’s shocking that a man in his position would even consider making a statement like that in a public forum. He’s gotta go, he was bad press and a naysayer that we really don’t need during these times.
Frank J. Smith
Lake Havasu City
