Editor: Yes, it’s true. People are living longer. And even before the pandemic, each day more and more individuals are needing additional, if not 24-hour care.
Families are no longer able to take care of loved ones as they grow older and less able to do the things that were once taken for granted.
Therefore, assisted living is and has been a growing and crucial business in today’s health sector.
However, it is difficult managing this huge business that is so important to American families.
Staffing is difficult, as are property development and management. Diet, living comfort, medication and activities all require skillful planning and execution. The elderly cry out for as much attention and support as possible.
As we approach lifespans nearing 100 years, these needs will grow tremendously. Let us hope that our assisted living providers and society will be up to the challenge.
Neil Hettleman
Prescott
