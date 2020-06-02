Editor: Your reporter missed the obvious, manifested in a choice of words contradicted in the same article. Brandon Messick writes, “Peaceful as well as violent protests...”
Messick quotes Sheriff Schuster, “In the event any protest crosses into criminal activity...”
Black’s Law Dictionary in it’s definition of “Protest “ makes no mention of violence, arson, looting, vandalism, etc. The Sheriff’s understanding of the law is obvious, Messick’s is not. Unless you’re writing for the Associated Press.
Nel Broce
Lake Havasu City
