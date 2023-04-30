Joe Biden, now 80, is running for a second term as president — quite possibly in a rematch against Donald Trump, now 76. The good news is that Biden beat Trump once, by 74 electoral votes and, not that it counts, 7 million popular votes.

Though past performance is no guarantee of future results, there’s no doubt Joe, now with the advantage of incumbency and a fairly united Democratic Party, can drub Donald again. For the sake of the democracy that Trump is eager to trash, someone must deny the con man another turn at the tiller.

