The cascading global governance, health, economic and environmental crises have exacerbated the food crisis. So it was fitting that an indefatigable international institution dedicated to fighting hunger — the United Nations World Food Program — won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited the WFP “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in the efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”
The Nobel Committee said in its announcement that “the link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious cycle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict.”
Last year, the WFP provided assistance to about 100 million people in 88 countries. This year, the pandemic and the resulting economic collapse in many countries have amplified the tragedy of hunger. The WFP reports a doubling of the number of people who are acutely food insecure — from about 135 million to 270 million.
Throughout the years, individuals and institutions alike have been named Nobel laureates. Organizations do the international grunt work.
Timely, and worthy, to be sure. As the WFP itself has stated, “Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against the chaos.”
— New York Daily News
