We talk a lot in these pages about self-determination, whether it be for the people of Iran, China, Ukraine or elsewhere where the preferences of ordinary folks are made secondary to grander designs by self-appointed leaders (including certain U.S. leaders who would like to choose their voters as opposed to the other way around).

There’s one community close to home who, despite birthright U.S. citizenship and a population larger than that of almost 20 states, has had their preferences ignored even in the face of a conclusive referendum. That is Puerto Rico, which in spite of multiple largely ceremonial territorial votes in favor of a transition to statehood has never been given a real chance to determine its standing and future.

