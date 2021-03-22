Sparring between Washington and Moscow, a diplomatic, political and military constant since the end of WWII and start of the Cold War, is rightly back after the Trump years of weird and dangerous American subservience to Russian predations.
Thank you, Joe Biden, for calling a killer a killer and, yes, thank you Vladimir Putin, for resuming your role as the heavy in the relationship.
Rivals and opponents, respectful and wary of each other, not teacher and student, as Donald Trump seemed to happily be Putin’s fawning lapdog.
Putin used his security services to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and Trump — the beneficiary — was thankful for the help as he showed with his disgraceful surrender in Helsinki in 2018, siding with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies.
Last year, the Kremlin did it again, as U.S. intelligence has now concluded that “President Putin and the Russian state authorized and conducted influence operations against the 2020 U.S. presidential election aimed at denigrating President Biden and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.”
This time, the White House, under Biden, promises that there will be payback. As there will also be payback for the Russian-authored SolarWinds computer hack to steal data. As there has been now two rounds of sanctions for Putin’s attempted poisoning assassination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Putin contends, with a laugh, that his men are not responsible, as they would have succeeded in offing Navalny.
So Biden calling the modern czar a killer and man without a soul is fitting, and while Putin responded at first to Biden’s cracks by pulling back his ambassador from Washington, he then proposed a video meeting and wished Biden “good health.”
And through the thrusts and parries, important cooperation continues, as Biden and Putin agreed to extend the New START Treaty controlling nuclear weapons for another five years. Likewise, we share a joint interest in seeing that the Iranian efforts to build a bomb do not succeed.
The great rivalry of Washington and Moscow continues and America, under Biden, once again stands for freedom.
— New York Daily News
(0) comments
It is wonderful to see President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace a Putin toady - stand up to Putin. After four years of kowtowing to the Communist scum it's long past time to watch America stand-up to the low-life dictators.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.