For a president in his late 70s, Joe Biden has been surprisingly forward-looking in many of his policy priorities, including the climate change-combating Inflation Reduction Act and action on the student debt crisis.

One area where Biden had remained stubbornly rooted in the 1990s, though, was cannabis policy, with a noncommittal approach to decriminalization at odds with earlier campaign promises and little substantive action on the issue in over a year of helming the federal government. That changed last week, as Biden issued a proclamation pardoning federal convictions for marijuana possession, which could help more than 6,500 people move on with their lives.

