We understand that President Joe Biden has his hands full on immigration: Families and unaccompanied youngsters are flooding the southern border, stressing to the breaking point his administration’s capacity to house and process them in a non-crisis crisis.
Republicans smell political blood in the water.
In this climate, it was sure to be hard for Biden to follow through on his promise to swiftly increase the cap on refugee admissions from President Donald Trump’s horribly stingy low of 15,000. Hard, but morally necessary. So we hope the president has learned his lesson from Friday’s unacceptable U-turn, which was followed hours later by a necessary but embarrassing second U-turn.
Candidate Biden, expressing a better American creed, pledged to work with Congress to ensure that the U.S. admit a minimum of 95,000 refugees per year.
Two months ago, he said the cap for the next fiscal year would rise to 125,000, with a “down payment” toward that goal in the near term.
Friday came a reversal, then a reversal of the reversal, with a (final answer?) promise to raise the cap in May. Turns out, even Washington veterans make boneheaded rookie mistakes.
— New York Daily News
