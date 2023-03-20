There’s a reason many companies zealously try to safeguard and retain talent, going so far as to build in bonus-payback schemes and legally dubious non-compete clauses into contracts: It is time-consuming and complicated to train people well, and the people are ultimately any company’s most valuable asset.

That simple lesson unfortunately doesn’t seem to have been learned at the macro scale by our leaders in Washington, who have stood by for decades as a clunky and ineffective immigration system has hampered foreign graduates’ ability to remain in the country after receiving years of often highly technical education here. Insofar as international students and graduates have integrated into and grown crucial sectors of the U.S. economy, research and culture, they’ve done so despite and not because of our burdensome visa systems.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.