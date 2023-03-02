After years of effort from this column and elsewhere, in 2010 Congress created the World Trade Center Health Program and then in 2015 voted to keep it open for responders and survivors until 2090. But the numbers of people hit with cancers and other diseases from the poisons of the destruction of the WTC have only grown and they are getting sicker, so the CDC-run health program would be facing cuts beginning in 2025.

There was a $1 billion added during the waning moments of last year by Congress, but that only put off the problem for a few years and the cuts now loom in 2027.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.