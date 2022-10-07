Imagine the life you have now, with all your routines that you’ve built and the goals you’ve achieved, with one caveat: At any time, through no fault of your own and without warning, faraway people could take away not just your job but your right to have a job, throw your entire future into disarray, and potentially separate you from your family permanently. Every once in a while, the people with this absolute power over you signal that they may use it, but maybe not, dangling the ax over your head for years.
This might sound like some sort of punishment from Dante’s Inferno, but it’s reality for hundreds of thousands of people living under the always-tenuous DACA program. Wednesday, they were rattled yet again as a federal appeals panel affirmed a lower court ruling that had declared the program illegal last year, while staying the impact of that ruling for the roughly 600,000 people who are still protected by it.
