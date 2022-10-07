A bad idea by any other name is still a bad idea. Last week, the Dallas City Council floated a plan to give roughly $250 a month for a year to 325 low-income families — a $1 million taxpayer-funded statement in support of the city’s commitment to promote racial equity and reduce poverty. The money is coming from a pot of at least $20 million in sales tax revenue that city officials plan to spend on racial equity-related initiatives.

The pilot is not unlike similar guaranteed income experiments to reduce poverty underway in at least 30 cities. Los Angeles County’s program will send $1,000 a month to 1,000 residents for three years, and Chicago’s $31.5 million program, funded from pandemic relief dollars, promises to distribute $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income households for a year.

