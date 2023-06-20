A lawyer for the Democrats argued with a straight face before five Albany appellate justices the other week that New York’s 26 current congressional districts were only an emergency solution to a (Democratic) violation of the state Constitution last year and that the lines should now be redrawn for the next four rounds of elections before the normal redistricting due in 2032.

Justices Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald, John Egan, Elizabeth Garry, Stan Pritzker and Eddie McShan should reject the nonsense and ratify the September ruling of Albany state Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch, who dismissed the ridiculous case, exclaiming: “I think not!”

