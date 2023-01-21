The hammers are out for a Boston public artwork honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy. Sure, “The Embrace” is untraditional. People are entitled to their opinions on this and any other sculpture. Art creates conversation, and public art, more so.

But it is obscenely overheated to liken artist Mark Willis Thomas’ decision to cast giant disembodied arms in bronze an act of violence against King, Coretta Scott King or Black Americans. It is ridiculous to call the Boston Common installation an insult to King’s legacy. And it is just plain stupid to call it a failure because it might look like something offensive from one angle or another. This is a well-intentioned memorial that (surprise!) isn’t to everyone’s taste. Cities across America need more, not less, ambitious public art.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.