We have waited 7,629 days since 9/11, almost 21 years, to announce the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, an eye surgeon who was the No. 2 man and power behind the throne of Osama Bin Laden’s al-Qaida. Truly a Dr. Evil, this now satisfyingly dead Egyptian violated his medical oath as a healer and brought death on every continent. Being on the hot end of a U.S. drone in Afghanistan was a fine way to send this 71-year-old to his grave.
As Lawrence Wright explained in his 2006 book, “The Looming Tower,” al-Zawahri was al-Qaida before al-Qaida and before (and after) Bin Laden was on the scene. He was a radical Islamist who participated in the 1981 assassination of Anwar Sadat well before OBL came to his demented beliefs that their interpretation of Islam (and only their interpretation) requires the faithful to be at war with the rest of humanity, including other Muslims.
