All things being equal, burning gas isn’t the best way to cook. Not only are newfangled electric induction burners faster, but research suggests a correlation between the old blue flames and higher rates of asthma. Then there’s the global emissions problem. All of which is to suggest that, if money and labor and energy were unlimited, New York would be wise to wave a wand and switch to electric ovens (and electric heat-pumps to warm buildings, while we’re at it, but that’s another editorial).
As this page often points out, all things aren’t equal. Money, labor and energy aren’t unlimited. It’s expensive for landlords and homeowners to buy new appliances, especially since that often necessitates electrical upgrades. Though federal incentives are in the pipeline, they’re not yet widely available. And dramatically upping electricity demand isn’t yet good for the planet given that New York City remains reliant on fossil fuels for power.
