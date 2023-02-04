The Federal Reserve shocked no one Wednesday when it announced another 25 basis-point hike to interest rates. Yet our lack of surprise doesn’t mean a lack of questions about the central bankers’ continuing anti-inflation warpath.
Chairman Jay Powell took great pains to leave the impression that the Fed has no problem with a strong labor market and the increased worker flexibility that comes out of it, saying that it was “a good thing that the disinflation that we have seen so far has not come at the expense of the labor market,” even as he continued to make it clear that the central bank’s explicit goal was to tamp down on wage growth.
Perhaps the chairman doth protest too much. While the most recent rate hike was lower than prior ones and the Fed indicated it was slowing down, it had consistently remained more hawkish on inflation than the general economic consensus. Powell yesterday pointedly refused to “declare victory or think we really got this,” when it comes to taming inflation, despite months of positive indicators.
Whatever the motivations, the Fed should learn to take yes for an answer on the inflation front and stop feeding the economy a medicine that it no longer needs, particularly since snarled supply chains, arguably a much larger driver of inflation than wage and employment gains, have largely been straightened out.
Mass layoffs in significant sectors like the tech industry have myriad causes, but they certainly aren’t bringing the temperature down on recession worries. Having the Fed feed fuel to that fire is of dubious responsibility given its mandate to safeguard the U.S. — and, by extension, global — economy.
The Daily News said this in part: "continuing rate hikes may be too much".
If you have been around for let's say about 50 to 60 years or so; you have lived through a few recessions and recoveries. That makes the headline statement for the most part true. How do I know, well at 82 years I have seen more than one or two recessions come and go and in every case, the Fed has overshot the rate.
Just last night it was on the news that over 517,000 new jobs were added and unemployment continues its downward trend. And the rate of inflation has finally begun to reverse itself. So someone please tell me what if any additional interest rate hikes are needed.
I think the Fed will overshoot its mark again and so will many of those companies that are or were laying off people will once again be hiring. And stores like Walmart which delayed or eliminated the purchase of billions of products for resale might just have made a poor management decision.
I am not an economist but I still do care about what products are available for purchase when I need them. In my opinion, the Fed should freeze any further interest rate hikes until some time period has passed which shows which way interest rates should be reduced or increased.
