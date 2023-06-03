Chris Christie’s running. So’s Mike Pence. And former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. And Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and, in case you haven’t heard, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And — oops, we almost forgot — a guy named Donald J. Trump, who was just a dishonest New York City real estate promoter before he became the 45th president of the United States (and the 10th president to lose his reelection bid).

This is not 2016, when Trump benefited from an overstuffed primary field that included Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Chris Christie (yep, him again) and Ted Cruz. The entertaining guy with a flair for ginning up the base and saying the outrageous things got just enough votes to take state after state. Trump is now the 15,000-pound elephant in the field, the broad favorite of Republican voters. DeSantis has a sizable following, too, but — at least in this early stage — that’s where the list of serious contenders seems to end.

