Hearings in the Capitol on last month’s storming of the Capitol revealed two depressing truths: The breakdown of communication that rendered law enforcement utterly unprepared for the siege was worse than previously known, and Donald Trump apologists engaged in instant revisionism continue to go to great lengths to minimize the severity of what occurred. As became known shortly after the Jan. 6 assault, an FBI report circulated on the eve of the attack. Based on an analysis of online activity, it said extremists were preparing to commit violence and wage “war.” Turns out, according to then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, this absolutely critical warning did in fact arrive at Capitol Police headquarters. But the intel didn’t make its way to Sund, or to then-House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving.
If there is an armed police force charged with protecting the U.S. legislature, it needs to function professionally. A top-to-bottom overhaul of the Capitol Police is overdue.
— New York Daily News
