From where we sit, the long and lethal chokehold Danny Penny applied to Jordan Neely on the F train last Monday was an egregiously excessive use of force. But no one should gloss over critical facts, as many progressive politicians have done, by insisting Neely was killed simply for being in need. With a troubled history and a recent record of violence, he was being aggressive to strangers. Had he not spiraled downward in that moment, threatening passengers and throwing garbage at them, there would never have been a confrontation.
Neely’s life was shaped by a horrifying tragedy: When he was 14, his mother was strangled. Though his Michael Jackson impersonations exuded joy, he was adrift — racking up dozens of arrests, at least four for assault. Outreach workers say he used K2, synthetic marijuana known to have dangerous effects on the brain.
