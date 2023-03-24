The new U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes very clear what we stand to lose in the next decade without a significant course correction: a chance at a “livable and sustainable future for all.” Our home, the Earth, is on fire and we need to act.

The arguments against contending with the impending impacts of man-made climate change were never great, but they seem downright self-destructive now. We understand that data can have different interpretations and no predictive models are perfect, but at some point you have to trust that there is an observable reality that we can measure. It is getting hotter and sea levels are rising.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.