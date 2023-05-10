Former Proud Boys headman Enrique Tarrio and three of his lieutenants have now joined the small and ignoble club of Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Good.

The group’s lawyers attempted to deflect blame to Donald Trump, with attorney Nayib Hassan telling jurors that it was “Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation,” and that prosecutors “want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald J. Trump and those in power.” Picking who is responsible here is a false choice: they both are.

