The eight justices of the United States Supreme Court must let the counting for the 2020 Census continue until Oct. 31, refusing the Trump administration’s devious request that it stop immediately. If the justices are smart, and they are plenty smart, they will stay clear and let lower court rulings stand.
This is basic but crucial stuff: All the people in the nation must be counted.
There’s no harm to finishing the tally on Oct. 31, but there would be great harm to a rushed finish that misses millions and results in underrepresented, underfunded cities and states.
— New York Daily News

