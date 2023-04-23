Everyone has made the same error at some point: looking for an address and accidentally ending up at the wrong door. The moment of awkwardness is usually forgotten quickly. For 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, it was her last memory before being gunned down by 65-year-old Kevin Monahan after she and some friends accidentally turned into his driveway in upstate Washington County.

The killing came just two days after 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City after the teen accidentally went to the wrong address; fortunately, Yarl survived and is recovering.

