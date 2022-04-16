Despite some extremist groups’ misguided legal efforts, it remains extraordinarily difficult to legally purchase firearms in places like New York City. So what’s an enterprising domestic abuser, drug dealer, or would-be shooter to do? The easy option is to purchase what’s called a ghost gun, essentially a disassembled weapon that does not technically count as a firearm, at least not until it is put together in as little as a half hour.
This long-standing loophole has made a mockery of our efforts to control the spread of these lethal tools.
The share of ghost guns used in crimes remains low but is rising, driven by the smuggling crackdowns and the relative ease of obtaining them.
With President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new federal rule clarifying that serial numbers must be included on components known as frames and receivers regardless of whether they’re affixed to the rest of a gun, as well as establishing the kits as firearms themselves for enforcement purposes, we can work to stem this trickle before it becomes an avalanche.
Along with promises to increase federal enforcement and the announcement of a new nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the president is signaling that these workarounds won’t be tolerated.
— New York Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.