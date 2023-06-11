In partnership with the New York Disaster Interfaith Services, the Adams administration has finally heard the good word about cooperation with the city’s eager houses of worship to help house asylum seekers.

A two year contract will allow an initial 50 congregations to care for up to 19 single adult men each — as much as is possible given existing occupancy restrictions. Compare their welcoming to illegal efforts by other counties to keep migrants out.

