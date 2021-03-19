The press is continuing to publish details on the incidents that have rocked the standing of the country’s longest-serving governor and could topple him.
All are disturbing, but the most troubling is from the Albany Times Union about Gov. Andrew Cuomo using a ruse a to summon a younger, female subordinate to the private living quarters of the executive mansion and then placing his hands under her blouse.
Cuomo denies it occurred, but unlike most of the earlier alleged complaints, there is simply no plausible, charitable interpretation or explanation for such behavior. No universe exists in which it’s acceptable for the 63-year-old governor, the most powerful man in the state, to fondle a young staff member.
It wouldn’t matter if this were the only accusation — it’s a charge of a degree so severe that, if proved, would suggest the governor lacks the character and judgement to continue leading this state.
As the calls for Cuomo’s immediate resignation grow, the investigation is gearing up, an investigation that should continue and decide his fate.
Cuomo’s stature, developed over the last year of covid-19 leading New York through the worst of the worst, created a reservoir of good will for him among the public, in New York and beyond.
For the moment, that support sustains him, while we await both the quiet probes and any new public charges that arise.
— New York Daily News
