In the midterms, Republicans who focused on inflation, crime and other concrete problems made gains. Those who slung the slop of Trumpite invective and conspiracy theories, insisting the 2020 election was stolen, overwhelmingly remained stuck in the muck.
Yet since narrowly taking the House, Republicans under leader (and likely next speaker) Kevin McCarthy have not rolled out a five-point crime control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system. Rather, out of the gate, the incoming leaders of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are vowing to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.
(13) comments
"have not rolled out a five-point crime control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system",
Where have the democrats been the last 2 years?
1. Inflation way up.
2. Crime out of control.
3. Immigration = open borders.
Can't wait for the republican majority in the House of Representatives to address those important issues! Is there a reason that they aren't sharing their plans with the American people?
Won't be any worse than the last 2 years. Right [batman]
The last two years where democrats had a plan and shared it with America? A plan that actually accomplished the goals stated within it? The goals that Newt Gingrich just admitted that they and President Biden have accomplished? Whata ya got Noway? Let's see the plan...
[batman] Enlighten us. What did any of their plans for inflation, crime and immigration actually accomplish. Not a damn thing....
Noway - If you can’t see it then there’s nothing I can do to help you…
Unemployment is at 3.6% in America today
7.9 million jobs added since Biden’s election
US GPD is up 5.7%
US wages are 5.6%
The US budget deficit is down 1.3 Trillion
America is once again a leader in the free world defending democracy.
Your numbers are BS! The last 2 claims are among the worst lies you have ever tried to foist on us.
If you truly believe what you wrote, you're in serious denial about the reality of the country today.
OK, you're in power now, now what?
Nice Try - I expect just a lot of wasted tax dollars investigating Jared's computer and the millions that he and his wife Ivanka made during their time in the White House... forget the 2 Billion he now manages for the Saudi family.
Woops! Did I bring up the wrong laptop?
HG, Got Em![whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling]
They are just trying to keep up with the Bidens and their Chinese and Ukranian snuggle buddies.
