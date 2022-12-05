In the midterms, Republicans who focused on inflation, crime and other concrete problems made gains. Those who slung the slop of Trumpite invective and conspiracy theories, insisting the 2020 election was stolen, overwhelmingly remained stuck in the muck.

Yet since narrowly taking the House, Republicans under leader (and likely next speaker) Kevin McCarthy have not rolled out a five-point crime control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system. Rather, out of the gate, the incoming leaders of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are vowing to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.

0
3
0
0
0

Tags

(13) comments

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

"have not rolled out a five-point crime control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system",

Where have the democrats been the last 2 years?

1. Inflation way up.

2. Crime out of control.

3. Immigration = open borders.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Can't wait for the republican majority in the House of Representatives to address those important issues! Is there a reason that they aren't sharing their plans with the American people?

Report Add Reply
NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

Won't be any worse than the last 2 years. Right [batman]

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The last two years where democrats had a plan and shared it with America? A plan that actually accomplished the goals stated within it? The goals that Newt Gingrich just admitted that they and President Biden have accomplished? Whata ya got Noway? Let's see the plan...

Report
NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

[batman] Enlighten us. What did any of their plans for inflation, crime and immigration actually accomplish. Not a damn thing....

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Noway - If you can’t see it then there’s nothing I can do to help you…

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Unemployment is at 3.6% in America today

7.9 million jobs added since Biden’s election

US GPD is up 5.7%

US wages are 5.6%

The US budget deficit is down 1.3 Trillion

America is once again a leader in the free world defending democracy.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Your numbers are BS! The last 2 claims are among the worst lies you have ever tried to foist on us.

If you truly believe what you wrote, you're in serious denial about the reality of the country today.

Report
Nice Try

OK, you're in power now, now what?

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Nice Try - I expect just a lot of wasted tax dollars investigating Jared's computer and the millions that he and his wife Ivanka made during their time in the White House... forget the 2 Billion he now manages for the Saudi family.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Woops! Did I bring up the wrong laptop?

Report
Nice Try

HG, Got Em![whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling]

Report
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

They are just trying to keep up with the Bidens and their Chinese and Ukranian snuggle buddies.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.