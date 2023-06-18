After 10 consecutive interest rate hikes meant to squeeze down inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held steady at a benchmark rate of between 5 and 5.25%, indicating that the aggressive intervention has yielded results and the central bank is easing off. Let’s hope this pattern holds, because the consequences of too much harsh medicine could be more dire than the ailment.

There are plenty of people who point out, correctly, that the current interest rates are still far below historical benchmarks and are coming after years of rates set effectively at the “free money” mark. Yet the question isn’t only what the rates are, but how dramatically they shift in how short of a time period, and on that front the Fed’s latest actions are eye-popping, if not unprecedented.

