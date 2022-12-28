Let’s get right to the point: If and when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Grassley ever again try to prop up their bona fides as supporters of U.S. troops and our allies abroad, they should be laughed out of the room.

Last week, the two GOP senators defied a coalition including various lawmakers in their own party and hundreds of military veterans — from enlisted service members to high-ranking officers — by opposing the inclusion of the Afghan Adjustment Act in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that was just approved, dooming it to be left out.

