Give Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee credit for playing a clever double game. First, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and others looked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in the eyes and said that, unlike the way nasty Democrats (including former Sen. Joe Biden) savagely vilified nominees of Republican presidents, they would treat her with decency and respect — dressing a partisan attack in the clothing of civility. Then, often in the next breath, GOP senators twisted facts with vicious dishonesty to portray Jackson as an ally of terrorists and child pornographers, and a critical race theory brainwasher of kids who denies the existence of biological differences between the sexes.
That Jackson withstood these poison-dipped arrows with aplomb is a tribute to her temperament. It helps that her record is as solid as they come, forcing all who wish to brand her as out of the mainstream to make fools of themselves.
As to Jackson’s alleged enthusiasm for playing footsie with enemies of America, she did her job as a federal defender by vigorously representing accused criminals assigned to her, including Guantanamo detainees. That deserves applause, not scorn. In 2005, she and a colleague argued that the torture to which defendants had been subjected amounted to “war crimes.” A former senator who never sat on the Judiciary Committee, John McCain, would surely concur.
— New York Daily News
