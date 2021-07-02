The Supreme Court got it right when, in an 8-1 ruling Wednesday, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn’t be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat “f--- cheer” after she didn’t make varsity. Overriding lower courts, the top bench vindicated the rights of students everywhere to be able to express themselves off school grounds and outside school hours.
Public schools can certainly regulate on-campus student (or teacher) speech when it meaningfully disrupts learning — but there should be an especially high bar for administrators using the long arm of a disciplinary code to sanction kids who pop off on social media or otherwise when ostensibly under parental supervision. Students, after all, are first and foremost Americans with First Amendment freedoms, which if they mean anything must be honored even when inconvenient to others.
— New York Daily News
