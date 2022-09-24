As Puerto Rico works very slowly to restore power to the roughly 80% of the island that remains in the dark after getting smacked from Hurricane Fiona, it’s worth remembering that the “act of God” language often found in insurance and legal documents doesn’t tell the whole story. Yes, humankind is generally powerless to stop a storm from actually forming, but the extent of damage it does is a direct result of policy decisions and preparation.

By that token, both the Puerto Rican and federal governments have failed the people of the island. Both before and after the ravages of Hurricane Maria five years ago, bad decisions have hamstrung the development of the more resilient energy grid that should’ve been non-negotiable in the 2017 storm’s wake.

