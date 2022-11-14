Many a pundit predicted that in the first elections since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, crime and inflation would overshadow abortion rights in turning people out to the polls. Tuesday night, Americans around the country proved them wrong.

Five states had abortion-related measures on the ballot, and in an all five, the pro-choice contingent won out. In exit polls, Democratic voters reported being driven primarily by concerns over abortion. It turns out that access to choice is and will likely remain a powerful motivator for many voters, a reality predicted by none other than Donald Trump, who in a classic bit of double-talk earlier this year said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision — one made possible enabled by his own nomination of three hardline conservatives to the court — would be “bad for Republicans.”

