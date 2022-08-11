Editor: I was in my driveway yesterday (Aug. 10) and had one of our patrol officers come down our street doing 35+ miles per hour. The speed is posted at 25 miles per hour. It’s a shame that our officers cannot abide by the speed limit. This is unacceptable and wrong.
Nikki Harvey
