Editor: In answer to Nita Scates, girlfriend you have no idea what you are talking about. You are incorrect regarding the stimulus which doesn’t surprise me. The US Mint headquarters in Washington DC is quite literally the building in charge of printing money. But when it comes to stimulus and unemployment money comes from, the printing press or US Mint actually isn’t involved at all.
In order for congress to pass these trillion-dollar laws that eventually gets you money in your wallet, the Treasury Department has to borrow money.
Unlike you or me, the treasury department can borrow from private investors, foreign entities and other governments but not the American people. In exchange for the money the Treasury department issues a bond that is like an IOU promising to pay back the money. The Treasury is coming up with the money by working with the Federal Reserve, the entity has the unique power to create money. The federal government simply adjusts the books and delivers a form of computer currency to the Treasure Department.
Most economists believe the US is not at risk as long as the country keeps producing goods and the Gross Domestic Product remains high. They are banking on the US to continue to grow. Which seems so now that we are opening the doors to business.
Nina Gregersen
Lake Havasu City
