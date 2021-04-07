Editor: Every morning I open my News-Herald newspaper and read the letters by customers and by guest columnists. By all the writings you can tell without a doubt that most people in Havasu are predominantly Republicans. They complain about what President Biden is doing that they disapprove of and how much they approve of what ex-President Trump did. So here is my question to all you Republicans if you disagree so much with President Biden then you disagree with his stimulus package and there fore should not accept the $1,400 (plus the extra if you have children). The money dependents can qualify for the third check more then doubles the amount from the first two checks. There are new eligibility requirements that differ from the last administration.The first and second stimulus checks qualified dependents were defined as anyone age 16 or younger (this is how the first two checks compare with the third) Each dependent counted toward the family total, with no cap on the number of child dependents claimed. That rate was $500 and $600 for the second, which was approved and sent in December. The new bill that President Biden signed into law earmarks 1400.00 per dependent of ANY age to be calculated into checks of their parents or guardians. For the first time 17 yr olds and adult dependents are also eligible for a payment as part of he new bill. This group includes around 13.5 million college students, older adults and children of all ages with certain disabilities.
But remember this one very important fact
Not a single Republican in ether chamber of Congress voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. So think about that when you deposit your check and who you would vote for in the future. .
Nina Gregersen
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I have challenged the Biden Haters numerous times and not a one of them will say they are returning that $1400+ of filthy, socialist money. No surprise that they are hypocrites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.