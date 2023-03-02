Editor: Does Kandi Finfrock have nothing better to do then complain about everything and everyone with the exception of the former twice impeached president? Listen, Kandi, the only reason he went to Ohio was for a photo op and to talk again and again how the election was stolen from him.

And giving them Trump water was a joke, just like he threw paper towels to the people in Puerto Rico. Waa Waa! It’s very obvious you do not like President Biden and that’s OK; I didn’t like you know who. But I know how to respect the commander in chief regardless of what I think. He is our president and if you can’t respect that then move to another country.

