Editor: Does Kandi Finfrock have nothing better to do then complain about everything and everyone with the exception of the former twice impeached president? Listen, Kandi, the only reason he went to Ohio was for a photo op and to talk again and again how the election was stolen from him.
And giving them Trump water was a joke, just like he threw paper towels to the people in Puerto Rico. Waa Waa! It’s very obvious you do not like President Biden and that’s OK; I didn’t like you know who. But I know how to respect the commander in chief regardless of what I think. He is our president and if you can’t respect that then move to another country.
I can write all the good things each president has done and all the bad but I am still living in a free country.
Did it every occur to you that if we didn’t defend our allies we could be in the same situation as Ukraine? While they are not part of NATO and hopefully they will be they deserve our help.
You mentioned corruption. Shall I give you the full list all the corruption Trump had even before he became President?
He has to be the most foul-mouthed human being, the way he disrespects women. Any man who says he would date his daughter if she wasn’t his daughter is one sick old man. And that’s nothing compared to what he has done.
His own daughter wants nothing to do with him. As for boots on the ground he’s an embarrassment. Let’s not forget when he teargassed peaceful protesters and stood with the Bible in his hand I might add it was upside down. I am betting when you got your stimulus check from Biden you didn’t have any problems cashing it.
But yet you do nothing but bad mouth him and his administration.
What happen to the days when one person was a Democrat and one a Republican, and they could discuss both sides of an issue and went on about their business?
Thanks to you know who that has gone in the reverse. Take a moment and be thankful and stop with all the negativity.
